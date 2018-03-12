The Great School Drop Off: How to Reduce Parents’ and Children’s Dependency on Cars – March 12th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

After a listener got in touch to query why teenagers had to be dropped off at their school gates, many of you contacted Jerry to say that the weight of school bags makes it very challenging for students to walk long distances. Fiona Barry of the Green Schools initiative spoke to Jerry about the challenges to encourage more children to travel to school by bike or foot.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR