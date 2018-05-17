Grant scheme for tourist attractions on Skellig Coast

Fáilte Ireland, in partnership with the OPW, has today announced a major investment of €2.25 million in the Blasket Centre in Kerry, which will help to dramatically enhance the visitor experience at the heritage site. Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin T.D., visited the Blasket Island Visitor Centre today to see first-hand the way in which the investment will transform the site.

A grant scheme to improve and develop visitor experiences along the Skellig Coast is now available.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin launched the Fáilte Ireland New Horizons on the Wild Atlantic Way 2018 Grants Scheme in the Ring of Kerry Hotel.

Grants of up to €200,000 will be available to new and existing visitor attractions and applications are now being accepted by Failte Ireland.

Workshops will be held next Monday May 21st from 2 to 4pm at The Ring of Kerry Hotel and from 7 to 9pm at the Derrynane Hotel.

 

