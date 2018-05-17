Grant scheme for tourist attractions on Skellig Coast

A grant scheme to improve and develop visitor experiences along the Skellig Coast is now available.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin launched the Fáilte Ireland New Horizons on the Wild Atlantic Way 2018 Grants Scheme in the Ring of Kerry Hotel.

Grants of up to €200,000 will be available to new and existing visitor attractions and applications are now being accepted by Failte Ireland.

Workshops will be held next Monday May 21st from 2 to 4pm at The Ring of Kerry Hotel and from 7 to 9pm at the Derrynane Hotel.