€6,000 has been sanctioned for Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste in Lios Póil.

Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands Joe McHugh said the grant would help the west Kerry primary school resurface the basketball court beside the school.

The court will also be used by other local organisations such as Irish colleges.

The grant is sanctioned under the 20-Year Strategy for the Irish Language 2010-2030.