Grant Announced For Second All Weather Pitch At Mounthawk Park

Minister Brendan Griffin has announced a grant of €76,500 to the KDL towards the cost of a new second full sized all weather pitch.

It will be installed at the Kerry District league grounds at Mounthawk Park in Tralee.

The KDL say “this is marvelous news and will be a great addition to our facilities.”

Meanwhile, Kerry County Board will receive €61,000 towards a high-tech gym at the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence at Currans.

Also, €31,000 has been earmarked for a new wooden court at Tralee Sports and Leisure Complex.