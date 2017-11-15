Grace Moran, Fairway Heights & formerly of the Kerries, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home today Wednesday (Nov 15th) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Pieta House & Brandon House c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
France to host 2023 Rugby World Cup
France will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup. It had been expected the tournament would be awarded to South Africa - the recommended choice after...
France Will Host The 2023 Rugby World Cup
Ireland have lost the race to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup. France were the surprise winners of the vote which took place in London...
Ballyduff Coursing Preview
This weekend's action is in Ballyduff where ''The Kit Brown North Kerry Cup'' is the feature. Previewing, James O' Connor................
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neil says he will take some time to think about his position. The Derry man's post is being questioned following...
Smartphone in a pink case found at Killeen Heights Tralee
Smartphone in a pink case found at Killeen Heights Tralee. owner can contact 083 0306360
Latest Sports
France Will Host The 2023 Rugby World Cup
Ireland have lost the race to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup. France were the surprise winners of the vote which took place in London...
Ballyduff Coursing Preview
This weekend's action is in Ballyduff where ''The Kit Brown North Kerry Cup'' is the feature. Previewing, James O' Connor................
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neil says he will take some time to think about his position. The Derry man's post is being questioned following...