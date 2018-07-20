GRA calls for minimum mandatory sentences for people who attack Gardai

The Garda Representative Association is calling for minimum mandatory sentences for people who endanger the lives of members of the force.

It follows two recent court cases in Kerry and Dublin.

A man who rammed a Garda car in Caherciveen and pleaded guilty to ten counts of endangerment, dangerous driving and driving with no insurance was given a two-year prison sentence.





Elsewhere, a teenager who drove at a Garda car three times in Dublin during a high-speed chase was jailed for 16 months.

GRA spokesperson John O’Keeffe says the current sentences are not sending out the right signal to the public: