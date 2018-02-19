GP appointed to fill vacant post in Waterville

A GP has been appointed to fill the vacant post in Waterville.

The HSE advertised the position twice last year, following the retirement of the village’s two doctors, Patricia and Derry Gibson, a year ago.

Interviews were held in November, and after offering the job, the HSE has now signed a contract with a GP to take up the post on a permanent basis.

The HSE says because the two retirements relate to one practice, the Waterville Medical Centre, just one GP is being recruited.

There’s currently a locum in place in the South Kerry village, and local Cllr Norma Moriarty says the community is delighted with that the new GP will start at the end of March or early April.