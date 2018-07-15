Government tells Kerry TD it’s having discussion regarding the regulation of medicinal cannabis

The Government is having an ongoing discussion regarding the legality of allowing people bring medicinal cannabis into Ireland without a formal licensing system.

That’s according to the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney.

He was responding to a parliamentary question from Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae who asked that regulation regarding access to medicinal cannabis be relaxed.

In his parliamentary question addressed to the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said he has one constituent who drives to Bantry for tetrahydrocannabinol, THC, or medicinal cannabis for her two-year-old son and pays €180 for a bottle that lasts for 12 days.

He said that she pays for it out of her carer’s allowance.

Deputy Healy-Rae also noted the plight of a number of other constituents who have lobbied him to ease access to the drug.

He said that consultants and doctors are reluctant to sign applications to apply for this licence as they are not indemnified by the HSE.

This week, Kilgarvan campaigner Noreen O’Neill met TDs in the Dáil; her son, Michael, who turns two next month, suffers from a neurological condition.

Ms O’Neill says the severity of her child’s seizures has been reduced through cannabis oil.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who was taking Leaders’ Questions told Danny Healy-Rae that 13 licences have been issued for the treatment of seven individuals and that this will continue.

However, Mr Coveney said that what people want is to be able to bring medicinal cannabis into Ireland without a formal licensing system that the Minister for Health needs to sign off on.

He said there’s ongoing discussion about this at government level.