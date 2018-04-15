Government plan aiming to conserve hen harrier close to completion

A government plan aiming to conserve the hen harrier is close to completion.

The draft Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan will address various matters relating to the conservation of the bird of prey, including the issue of forestry and planting.

The hen harrier, which is in decline, can be found in Kerry in the Stack’s to Mullaghareirk Mountains, West Limerick Hills and Mount Eagle SPA.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan recently said her Department is close to completing its work on the Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan.

The department will then discuss the draft with the consultative committee, which includes many farming and forest sector representatives, before settling the matter.