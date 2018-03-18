Government to invest more in rural Ireland

The government will invest more in rural Ireland.

Minister Simon Harris made the claim in response to a parliamentary question from Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, who says the government has something against people in rural Ireland building their own homes.

The Kerry TD says Project 2040 limits the number of houses which can be built in rural areas, through numerous restrictions and conditions.

Deputy Healy-Rae says one way to battle the homelessness crisis is to build homes, however, the government is not supportive of rural communities.

Minister Harris says the government has nothing against rural Ireland, and more investment will be forthcoming to counties like Kerry.