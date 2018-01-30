Government confirms plans to hold abortion referendum this year

The government last night confirmed plans to hold an abortion referendum this year.

At a late night press conference Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he’ll campaign for a repeal of the 8th amendment.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told cabinet he supports repeal but can’t support the 12 weeks provision

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone said she hopes both sides will be respectful.

The referendum will happen in May, subject to the Oireachtas approving it in March.

Kerry Right To Life has said it will campaign for a NO vote in the upcoming abortion referendum.

The group is chaired by Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty, Kerry Right to Life and supported Kerry Independent Deputies Michael and Danny Healy Rae and Kerry Fianna Fail deputy John Brassil.The group held events in Castleisland, Killarney and Tralee over the past few days.