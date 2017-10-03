Goulding And Galvin Count Down To This Weekend’s County Senior Hurling Final

Ballyduff’s Jack Goulding says the atmosphere is different on Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship Final day.

Ballyduff this Sunday bid to regain the title, with Lixnaw standing in their way in Tralee’s Austin Stack Park at 3 o’clock.

To get to this decider Ballyduff knocked out holders Kilmoyley in the last four, overturning a 6 point half time deficit to progress.

It was put to Jack Goulding that expectations are high in Ballyduff and they don’t lack confidence http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ELLIE.mp3

Lixnaw’s Raymond Galvin feels that their experience of winning County Finals will stand to them in this Sunday’s decider.