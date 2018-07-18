Good Start For Forwards Key To Kerry Success In All Ireland Junior Final

A week after the Kerry senior team were beaten by Galway in football’s Super 8s, it will be the turn of the Kerry Juniors to take on the men in maroon in the All-Ireland Final.

The counties will meet on Saturday in Ennis where there’s a throw-in time of 2 o’clock.

Kerry captain, Kieran Murphy says it’s been a good year for him at county level and with his club, Kilcummin.





The Kerry Junior Manager, Jimmy Keane will name his starting 15 on Thursday night.

He says his it’s important to have his players are in good form in front of goal.

We’ll have live commentary of Kerry v Galway in the All-Ireland Junior Football Final on Radio Kerry from 2pm on Saturday.