Good news for Kerry Aiport as Dublin and Faro flights’ assured – January 15th, 2017

Ryanair has confirmed it will run flights to Faro from Kerry Airport this summer while Stobart Air has been awarded the Kerry Dublin contract for four years. Jerry O’Sullivan speaks to Basil Sheeran of Kerry Airport about the news.
Two men sentenced in relation to Waterville Post office robbery
Two men involved in the armed robbery of Waterville Post Office on August 3rd 2016 have received sentences totalling 10 years at Tralee Circuit...
Gardai to review death of baby found dead on Cahersiveen beach 34 years ago
Gardai are to review the circumstances of the death of a baby whose body was found on a beach near Caherciveen nearly 34 years...
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Castleisland
Gardai investigating a serious assault in Castleisland, have asked for anyone who may have seen a gathering of three or three youths in the...
Eirgrid underground cable works in Moyvane – January 15th, 2017
Jerry O'Sullivan gets the latest on the Eirgrid underground cable works commencing this week in and around Moyvane from company spokesperson David Martin http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/eirgrid_podcast.mp3
Fianna Fáil Leader Mícheál Martin – January 15th, 2017
Jerry O'Sullivan speaks to Fianna Fáil leader deputy Mícheál Martin following Brexit discussions at the Killarney Economic Conference this past weekend where DUP leader...
