Good news for Kerry Aiport as Dublin and Faro flights’ assured – January 15th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Ryanair has confirmed it will run flights to Faro from Kerry Airport this summer while Stobart Air has been awarded the Kerry Dublin contract for four years. Jerry O’Sullivan speaks to Basil Sheeran of Kerry Airport about the news.

