Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Dedication of St. Bernard’s Church Abbeydorney will take place this Friday June 22nd

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Dedication of St. Bernard’s Church Abbeydorney will take place this Friday June 22nd with Bishop Ray Browne concelebrating mass at 7.30 p.m. All are welcome. Refreshments afterwards. Commemorative Book will be on sale on the night.

