Gold For Kerry At Irish Indoor Rowing Championships

Tralee Rowing Club junior member Nicolas Larkin has won the Irish Indoor Rowing Championships 2018 in the Junior 15 (J15) category, 1000 meters, at the Sports Arena, University of Limerick, a competition that brought together around 1800 athletes.

He finished first among 47 competitors with a personal best time of 03:19.9. His national win comes only two months after winning the Provinces – Irish Indoor Rowing Championship, J14, four minutes race in November last.

Nicolas Larkin joined Tralee Rowing Club in September 2015. He started competing in October last year, training five to six days a week. He is a CBS, The Green student where he also plays rugby. After receiving his medal, Nicolas said that he wanted “to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point, particularly my coaches and my parents”.

Two other junior members, Sarah Fitzgerald (J16) and Bela Winde (J18), and two adult members, Catriona Donovan and Declan Lawless also represented Tralee Rowing Club at the event, with excellent performances and meeting their expected targets.

Killorglin’s Airida Mateviciute raced the Women’s J13 3minutes and 500m races, winning silver and gold respectively. Marcus Lavery clocked up two PB’s in the Men’s J13 3minutes and 500m races finishing 4th and 5th respectively. Rhiannon O’Donoghue and Anna Tyther, both in their first year as junior 18’s (Junior17) finished 12th and 28th respectively out of 79 entries. Both girls achieved their personal bests finishing the 2000m race in a time of 7:34.8 and 7:46.3. Orla McCarthy won the Women’s J15 1000m race in a time of 3:46.8. She then went on to win silver in the Women’s J15 500m competition, sharing the podium with Galway Rowing Club and Enniskillen Royal Boat Club. Jessica Lee won two medals for the Club in the Women’s 40 – 49 category; bronze in the 2000m race and silver in the 500m sprint race. Anna Tyther and Rhiannon O’Donoghue raced the Women’s Junior 18 500m sprints, finishing 10th and 6th respectively. There were 32 entries in this event with the winner clocking 1:38.2. James McCarthy finished 14th in his first year as an Under 23 achieving 6min and 29.4 sec for the 2000m. James then went on to win silver in the Men’s Freshers 1000m for CIT and the team relay.

Killorglin next Saturday host the Kerry Head of the River. 140 crews entered the event, representing 17 clubs across Ireland including some from Kerry, Limerick, Cork, Dublin and even Arklow. It takes place on Saturday, the 27th of January at 10m to 4pm at Killorglin Boat Club.