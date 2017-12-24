GOAL Mile events taking place in Kerry

Kerry people of all ages and fitness levels are being encouraged to get active tomorrow to help raise funds for aid agency GOAL.

The national event now in its 36th year will see 130 locations hosting including five here in Kerry.

People can run, walk or jog the mile at Deenagh Lodge, Killarney, South Kerry Sports Centre, Caherciveen and Faungorth Activity Centre, Kenmare from 10am on Christmas morning.

Events will kick off at 10.30am at Castleisland Athletic Track and Killorglin Intermediate School.