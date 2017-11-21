Go ahead for €325,000 replacement of Moyvane water main

The green light has been given to the €325,000 replacement of the water mains in Moyvane.

The north Kerry village has suffered water bursts and leaks since Gas Networks Ireland damaged pipes in the area; the company is developing a gas pipeline from Foynes to Listowel.

Eirgrid is also due to lay cables in Moyvane, and Fine Gael Cllrs Mike Kennelly and Aoife Thornton are calling for these and the Irish Water works to run at the same time, in order to minimise disruption to locals.

Cllr Kennelly says it’s not yet known if this would be possible, as the council hasn’t received an application from Eirgrid about commencing works.

Both he and Cllr Thornton say the sanctioning of €325,000 funding from Irish Water for the new 2.75km water mains is great news for the local community.