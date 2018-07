Separately, a number of schemes around the county have been subjected to water restrictions in recent days as a result of the drought.

Areas affected include Castlecove, Carragh Lake, Portmagee, Milltown, mid Kerry, Inch, Ballytermon and Rathmore.

Margaret Attridge is regional operations manager with Irish Water.





She says there are no plans to introduce a hosepipe ban at present but this will be monitored.

Ms Attridge has, however, good news for people living in Inch.