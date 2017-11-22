This week Tara O`Grady gives a tour around some of the tracks on her new album “Folk Songs.”
North Kerry family felt helpless as floodwater rushed into their home
A family in North Kerry says they felt helpless as floodwater rushed into their home. Arthur Gabrielyan from Gortcrissane in Listowel, a father of two,...
Listowel gardaí investigating after elderly man struck by car
Gardaí are investigating after an elderly man was struck by a car in Listowel. The collision happened on Bridge Road last Saturday night at 7...
Elderly couple evacuated from Clieveragh home following floodwater breach
A man has called on Kerry County Council to immediately engage in remedial works after his elderly parents' home in Clieveragh was flooded for...
A Problem Shared – November 22nd, 2017
How should one celebrate Christmas after a bereavement? Concern over a threatening brother and a listener is worried about their 13-year-old daughter. Tony and...
Tom’s Swift Thinking Saves the Day – November 22nd, 2017
Tom O’Connor from Ballyheigue has been telling Treasa Murphy how he helped prevent his own home and his neighbours from being flooded this morning. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_23_tomoc.mp3
The Global Village – November 21st, 2017
This week Tara O`Grady gives a tour around some of the tracks on her new album "Folk Songs." http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_22_gv.mp3