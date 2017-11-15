Lots of new and recent releases including a track from a spectacular new album from Ireland.
Killarney Chamber expresses disappointment over Ireland’s failed Rugby World Cup bid
The Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has expressed its disappointment over Ireland’s failed Rugby World Cup bid. France will host the 2023 edition, despite...
Minister on visit to Kerry says Shane Ross is not against rural Ireland
Minister Finian McGrath says Shane Ross is not against rural Ireland. The Minster of State for Disabilities, is in Kerry today speaking to social care...
€225,000 allocated to for Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne
Funding of €224,824 has been allocated for Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne. Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Joe McHugh has...
The Global Village – November 14th, 2017
Lots of new and recent releases including a track from a spectacular new album from Ireland. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_13_gv.mp3
21 Hours in Emergency Department – November 15th, 2017
Breda told Jerry how her daughter waited 21 hours at University Hospital Kerry from Monday night. Killarney GP, Dr Gary Stack, believes providing more...
Oil Spills on Roads: Time for Action – November 15th, 2017
Tom O' Connor from Killarney tells of how he was caught up in an oil spill one day before Christmas two years ago. He...