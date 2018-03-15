The Global Village – March 13th, 2018

The great Gospel Singer and Guitar Playing Legend Sister Rosetta Tharpe is this week`s featured artist.
Listowel woman convicted of dangerous driving receives an 18-month suspended sentence
A Listowel woman convicted of dangerous driving has received an 18-month suspended sentence. 23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel, was charged with dangerous driving causing...
Lisselton man placed under care of the probation service for 18 months
A Lixnaw man has been placed under the care of the probation service for 18 months. 19-year-old Darragh McCarthy of Baile Na Garraí, Lixnaw, had...
Almost €660,000 in parking fees collected at UHK in 2017
University Hospital Kerry collected almost €660 thousand euro in parking fees last year. The South/South West Hospital Group confirmed income from the car-park totalled €659,806...
Liebherr MD on Scholarship Opportunities, Trump and Operating in Kerry – March 15th, 2018
The managing director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Pat O’Leary, spoke to Jerry about the company’s engineering scholarship programme which has just been launched which...
Kerry Travellers on a Year Since Official Ethnicity Recognition – March 15th, 2018
Today, a group of Kerry Travellers gathered in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham with other members of their community to mark the first anniversary of...
Don’t be Afraid to Speak Your Truth – March 15th, 2018
Mary, not her real name, contacted us after hearing the distressing allegations of a child exploitation ring in the Newcastle West Garda District. A...