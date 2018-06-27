JJ picks tracks to reflect the heat wave so expect music from Mexico, Jamaica and the Congo.
Six-month sentence for Tralee man for offences including spitting at a garda
A Tralee man has been given a 6-month prison sentence for a number of offences, including spitting blood and saliva into the mouth of...
Traffic delays of up to half an hour reported in Killarney
Traffic delays of up to a half an hour are being reported by motorists travelling in both directions from Killarney to Tralee. Roadworks are taking...
Lengthy traffic delays near Castlemaine
Motorists have contacted Radio Kerry regarding lengthy traffic delays near Castlemaine between Tralee and Killoglin. One listener said it took her 90 minutes to travel...
New Mayor of Tralee – June 27th, 2018
Cllr Graham Spring of Labour has been elected the new Mayor of Tralee. He’s been speaking to Jerry about his plans for the year...
The Global Village – June 26th, 2018
JJ picks tracks to reflect the heat wave so expect music from Mexico, Jamaica and the Congo. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/26_gv.mp3
Summer Songs – The Definitive
