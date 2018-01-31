Met Éireann issues wind and hailstone warnings for Kerry
Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for hailstones in Kerry. The warning is in place until 3pm this afternoon. The Road Safety Authority has advised...
Dingle community in shock following death of young nurse in Cork crash
The West Kerry community is in shock following the death of a young nurse in a road traffic accident in Cork yesterday. 29-year-old Keady Clifford...
Submissions sought on extending planning permission for Shannon LNG project
Submissions are being sought on plans to extend the length of the planning permission for the Shannon LNG project in North Kerry. Permission was granted...
The Global Village – January 30th, 2018
Grammy Award Winners – The Definitive January 30th, 2018
To Bring Them Home: The Work of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – January...
The funeral took place today of David Higgins from Caherslee, Tralee, one of two kayakers killed in Ecuador last week. 19-year-old Alex McGourty from...