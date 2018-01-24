The Global Village January 23rd, 2018

Tralee school principal pays tribute to former student who lost his life in Ecuador
The principal of a Tralee secondary school has paid tribute to a former student who lost his life in Ecuador. The body of 26-year-old David...
Cllr calls for action on hedges on busy tourist routes
A Kerry County Councillor has called for a priority list from each Municipal District of busy tourist routes where hedge cutting will be needed. Cllr...
Call to increase Kerry hospital bed numbers and develop community services
There's a call to increase hospital bed numbers in Kerry, and develop and adequately staff community care services. That's according to Industrial Relations Officer with...
New Pension Changes – January 24th, 2018
Yesterday, the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, announced changes to calculating pensions based on contributions made over a career. So,...
Will I Get Rich from Airbnb? – January 24th, 2018
Not according to figures from the online company which show that the average amount earned by an Airbnb host in Ireland is €3,500 per...
A Problem Shared – January 24th, 2018
Every Wednesday, therapist and psychotherapist, Val and Tony McGinley, join Jerry to give their thoughts on listeners’ problems. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_24_prob.mp3