The Global Village – December 19th, 2017

Kerry TD says the NTPF isn’t working efficiently in relation to cataract operations
A Kerry TD says the National Treatment Purchase Fund isn't working efficiently in relation to cataract operations. Deputy John Brassil says the operations are...
Additional €1 million in grant aid for Kerry Airport described as a vote of...
€1 million additional grant aid funding for Kerry Airport represents a solid commitment to the county in terms of tourism, business and infrastructural access...
Rents grew four per cent in Kerry in past year
Rents grew four per cent in Kerry in the past year. That's according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board. It shows that the...
Open Christmas Day
Rathmore publican Jeff Gordon embodies the true spirit of Christmas as he is opening the doors of his pub on Christmas Day to anybody...
HR Suite | December
Caroline McEnery from the HR suite has another top 10 for us as she gives the top 10 for HR for 2018 for both...
Cromane Community
Roisin O'Shea spoke to Deirdre about how a community in Cromane has given invaluable help to diabetes sufferers in Kerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Cromane.mp3