Instrumental tracks seem to be this week`s unintended theme as we hear bluegrass from Flatt and Scruggs, fusion from 3MA, exploratory Irish from Martin Hayes and Jazz from Hugh Masekela.
Work begins on long-awaiting Dingle Inner Relief Road bypass in town centre
Work on phase four of long-awaited Dingle Inner Relief Road has begun. The road, which will run mostly parallel with the Main Street, will revolutionise...
Weather warning issued for eight counties including Kerry
Two weather warnings will come into force in the next 24 hours. Met Eireann's issued a status yellow warning for tonight, with temperatures expected to...
Rainfall and flooding warning issued for Kerry
A rainfall and flooding warning has been issued for 8 counties including Kerry. Met Eireann says between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain will fall...
The Global Village – April 3rd, 2018
The Beatles – Part 2 – The Defintive
Multiple Rapist Studied at IT Tralee – April 4th, 2018
It’s been confirmed that convicted multiple rapist David Hegarty was a student at IT Tralee following his release from prison in 2006. Mr Hegarty,...