Global coffee giant declines to comment on possible premises in Tralee

By
radiokerrynews
-
By AKS.9955 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50306177

Global coffee giant Starbucks has declined to comment on whether the franchise is bound for Tralee.

PSIC Holdings Ltd has submitted a planning application for change of use of an existing retail unit to restaurant and café unit at the former Xtra-Vision Unit premise at Manor West, Rathass.

The application also seeks to reverse existing traffic flow and alter road alignment to facilitate take-out use – repositioning of parking spaces is also sought.

It’s widely thought a Starbucks could be in line to open at the premises.

Radio Kerry News contacted the company in relation to the application – they declined to comment at this stage.

A decision is due by Kerry County Council by May 2nd.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR