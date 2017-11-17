Glenflesk Rambling House Saturday 18th November

By
receptionradiokerry
-

COME ALONG TO THE GLENFLESK RAMBLING HOUSE TAKING PLACE , TOMORROW NIGHT AT THE GLENFLESK HALL AT 8PM SHARP TILL 11 THREE HOURS OF GREAT ENTERTAINMENT IN MUSIC ,DANCE AND STORIES AND REFRESHMENTS .ALL PROCEEDS GO TO RUNNING FOR THE BUS.

