Toireasa Ferris seeks to replace father on Sinn Fein ticket in Kerry
Toireasa Ferris says the time is right for her to run for Sinn Fein in Kerry in the next General Election. It follows the announcement...
Kerry has among highest rates of students sitting Leaving Cert
Kerry has the third highest rate of students sitting their Leaving Certificate exams in Ireland. That's according to a report published today by the Department...
€10 million improvement scheme announced between Castlemaine and Killorglin
Kerry County Council has issued tenders for the construction of a multi-million euro improvement scheme between Castlemaine and Killorglin. The monthly meeting of Kerry County...
Timmy Sheehan’s Sport Slot
Glenbeigh/Glencar v Beaufort – Mid Kerry Senior Football Final
Seven Days – November 19th, 2017
On this weeks Seven Days; The dangers of oil spills, the great Famine in Kerry, Kerry students wear pyjamas under their uniform because of...