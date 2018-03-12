Giving a Voice to the Families of Murder Victims – March 12th, 2018

Maria Dempsey’s daughter, Alicia Brough, was murdered in 2010 in Newcastle West. Alicia’s friend, Sarah Hines and Sarah’s two small children, Amy and Reece, were also murdered. The Rockchapel-based mother is calling for a complete review of how homicide figures in the wake of the controversy over how gardaí have classified deaths. She has been working with Women’s Aid and Safe Ireland about femicide – the killing of females – and also with families in the south west who have had loved ones murdered.