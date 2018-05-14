Giving Illegal Users of Disabled Parking Bays a Dose of Their Own Medicine – May 14th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

How would you feel like it if you were looking for a parking space but none were available? Well, that’s an experience that’s all too common for drivers with disabilities. Josephine Carroll of the Irish Wheelchair Association spoke to Jerry about the experiment carried out in Tipperary Town last Friday, the organisation’s #Backin5 campaign.

