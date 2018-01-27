An Ghaeltacht Miss Out On All-Ireland Football Final Spot

An Ghaeltacht have lost to Moy Tir na nOg in the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship semi-final.

A late goal saw them go down 1-5 to 0-6.

The opening score of the game came after 17 minutes from An Ghaeltacht, who doubled their advantage 3 minutes later.

Moy had the only other scores of the period and it was 2 points each at half time.

An Ghaeltacht went in front in the opening minute upon the restart but again Moy levelled.

10 minutes into the half and An Ghaeltacht went in front once more at 0-4 to 0-3.

3 minutes later however, An Ghaeltacht lost Eanna O’Conchuir to a red card.

They overcame that to double their advantage in the 55 minute mark and went 3 in front 5 minutes later.

Disaster struck for An Ghaeltacht 30 seconds later as Moy goaled http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tirnanog.mp3

That goal drew Moy level and then pointed on 65 and 66 minutes to pull two clear.

An Ghaeltacht now needed a goal to progress and they cam oh so close in the last of 6 added on minutes http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/theend.mp3

An Ghaeltacht player manager Marc O’Se http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/postmarc.mp3

Moy’s Sean Cavanagh http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/seancavanagh.mp3

The other semi-final finished Michael Glaveys, Roscommon 0-13 Kilanerin, Wexford 0-11.