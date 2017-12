The West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final was down for decision this afternoon.

An Ghaeltacht played Dingle in Páirc an Ághasaigh at 2 o’clock.

Dingle started the better side and led throughout the first quarter. It seemed they had the measure of their opponents until the 18th minute when An Ghaeltacht scored their first goal.

It finished Dingle 0 – 9, An Ghaeltacht 2 – 4.

Timmy Sheehan reports

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTtimmy.mp3