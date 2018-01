An Ghaeltacht can today qualify for the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Final.

They’re just 60 minutes from Croke Park as they get set to take on Tyrone’s Moy Tir na nOg.

Portlaoise is the venue for a game which throws-in at 2 o’clock and is live on Radio Kerry.

An Ghaeltacht player-manager Marc O’Se

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/marcose-4.mp3

Team captain Colm O’Muircheartaigh

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Colm-Gaeltacht.mp3