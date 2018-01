An Ghaeltacht can today qualify for the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Final.

They’re just 60 minutes from Croke Park as they get set to take on Tyrone’s Moy Tir na nOg.

Semple Stadium is the venue for a game which throws-in at 2 o’clock.

The other semi-final is also on at 2 today.

Roscommon’s Michael Glaveys face Kilanerin from Wexford.