An Ghaeltacht Abú – January 26th, 2018

C.L.G. an Ghaeltacht take on Moy Tír na nÓg in the Intermediate All-Ireland Club Semi-Final in Semple Stadium at 2pm this Saturday, after last week’s fixture was postponed when the pitch in PortLaoise was deemed unplayable. Treasa Murphy speaks to Cathaoirleach of Bórd Chiarraí Thiar Muiris Ó Fiannachta about An Ghaeltacht’s chances and also about the West Kerry contingent heading up the country (for the second time) in support of their team.