The Get Together for Yes tour is to visit Tralee this evening.

Their event takes place in the Meadowlands Hotel at 7 o’clock, and is part of their regional conversations tour.

Speakers include Senator Ned O’Sullivan, Co-Director of Together for Yes Orla O’Connor, and Patricia Mangan of Doctors for Yes.

The organisers say the aim of their tour is to create a space for open and honest discussion about the 8th Amendment.