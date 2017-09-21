Gerry Adams to Launch “Ireland’s Hunger for Justice” book in Tralee

President of Sinn Féin Gerry Adams will be in The Rose Hotel Tralee this evening to launch the book, Ireland’s Hunger for Justice, the story of Ireland’s 22 hunger strikers.

Early in 2017 a committee came together as The Tomás Ághas Centenary Memorial Committee.

The intention was to honour Thomas Ashe, the centenary of his death falls next Monday September 25th.

The book was written to not alone tell the story of Ashe but to remember all who died on hunger strike from the first hunger striker, Thomas Ashe, in 1917 to the last, Mickey Devine, in 1981.

The event which begins at 7.30 is open to the public.