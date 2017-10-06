German Shepherd missing from the Brosna area





A 9 year old female Black and Fawn German Shepherd is missing from the Brosna area since Thursday September 26th.  Dog was wearing a collar without ID but answers to the name Peppa.  Phone 087 9922757 or 068 44302.  Reward offered.

