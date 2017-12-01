A German Pointer dog – brown markings on a white body is missing from the Kilsarcon Currow area since last Sunday. Dog was wearing a blue collar. Any information contact 085 1922494
Latest News
Wind Farms: Are They Saving or Costing Us Money? – November 30th, 2017
Jerry spoke to Muireann Lynch who’s a research officer with the ESRI, the Economic and Social Research Institute. She’s looked at the value of...
Watch Out for those New Zealand Land Hoppers! – November 30th, 2017
Danny Kiiung and Christine Meehan are studying wildlife biology and they are carrying out major research into the New Zealand land hopper. You probably...
Intro matchmaking Dating Slot | November Part 2
Fergal Harrington from www.intro.ie & www.arealkeeper.ie discusses the fear of rejection http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_29_intro.mp3
Citizens Advice | November
Mary Grandfield talks to us about taxation and entitlements in this month's citizens advice feature. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Citizen1.mp3
Business Guru
Deirdre spoke to Moira Ni Ghallachoir, a Donegal woman who transformed her native village in the middle of the recession, ahead of her heading...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER The draw for the World Cup finals takes place in Moscow today. The process will split the 32 teams that have qualified for the...
Friday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Suit Select Men’s League Div 1&2 Moyvane 7 Listowel 2
Donaghy Commits To Kerry For 2018
Kieran Donaghy has confirmed he will continue to play for Kerry in 2018 The four time All Ireland winner, who turns 35 in March, has...