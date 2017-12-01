A German Pointer dog – brown markings on a white body is missing from the Kilsarcon Currow area since last Sunday

By
receptionradiokerry
-

A German Pointer dog – brown markings on a white body is missing from the Kilsarcon Currow area since last Sunday. Dog was wearing a blue collar. Any information contact 085 1922494

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR