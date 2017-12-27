German national missing in the MacGillycuddy Reeks is located

Update 11.10am

A German national missing in the MacGillycuddy Reeks has been found and taken to hospital.

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated the search which came to an end in the past half hour; it was conducted by Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

This is after three climbers were rescued from two separate locations last night.

One man had gotten into difficulty at the summit of Carrauntoohil yesterday afternoon, while

two people were stuck halfway between the summit and the top of the Devil’s Ladder.

A German man reported himself lost in an unknown location in the MacGillycuddy Reeks at 8.20 last night.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team activated a team and the search concentrated on Cnoc na Péiste, east of Hags Glen.

At midnight, Kerry Mountain Rescue Team reported to Valentia Coast Guard that the man hadn’t been found.

The man advised that his tent had blown away but he was ok; he then lost mobile phone coverage.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team recommenced the search at first light this morning.

The helicopter, Rescue 115 went to the scene and conducted a brief search before being stood down due to poor visibility.

The man has since been located and has been taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.

