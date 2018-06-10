Gerard Scanlon, Rahoona, Ballybunion

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Derryco Cemetery.

