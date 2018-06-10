Gerard Scanlon, Rahoona, Ballybunion

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Derryco Cemetery.
Castleisland Horse & Pony Racing Review
Charlie Farrelly reports on the Castleisland Horse & Pony races
Tralee District Court hears man unable to pay compensation as he was in custody...
Tralee District Court has heard a man could not pay compensation as he was in custody for another alleged offence. 24-year-old Seán Lane of 51...
Peggy Bowler, West Inch, Annascaul
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Requiem Mass will...
