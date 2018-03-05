Gerard Crowley, Cúil Dídin Nursing Home, Skehanagh, Tralee and Fenit

reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to The Old Cemetery, Churchill. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

