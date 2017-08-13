Gerard Cassidy, Derrylea, Oakpark, Tralee & formerly of Glasgow & London.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow ( Monday) from 5pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday @ 12noon. Funeral immediately afterwards to Killaha Cemetery, Glenflesk. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Rd. Tralee.