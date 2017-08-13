Gerard Cassidy, Derrylea, Oakpark, Tralee & formerly of Glasgow & London.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at his residence tomorrow ( Monday) from 5pm – 8pm.  Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday @ 12noon.  Funeral immediately afterwards to Killaha Cemetery, Glenflesk.  Family flowers only.  Donations, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.  Enquiries to Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Rd. Tralee.

