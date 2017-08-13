Gerard Cassidy, Derrylea, Oakpark, Tralee & formerly of Glasgow & London.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow ( Monday) from 5pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday @ 12noon. Funeral immediately afterwards to Killaha Cemetery, Glenflesk. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Rd. Tralee.
Latest News
Eight people brought to hospital following crash at Fossa
Eight people have been brought to hospital following a crash at Fossa. The crash took place on the main N72 road on the Killarney side of...
No response to query on future of North Kerry industrial estate
No response has been received by Kerry County Council from Shannon Properties in relation to its plans for one of its facilities in north...
245 Kerry people availed of free blood pressure checks in past year
245 Kerry people have availed of free blood pressure checks in the past year. New figures from Irish Heart's Mobile Health Unit service show that...
Teresa Hurley née Mulvihill, Liscahane, Ardfert
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 6:30 to 8pm - with removal at 8pm to St. Brendan's Church Ardfert. Requiem mas...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card Race 7 at Limerick was won by 9/4 shot Chilmark Chaser, going for Listowel’s Francis Flavin and Kathryn...
Latest Sports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card Race 7 at Limerick was won by 9/4 shot Chilmark Chaser, going for Listowel’s Francis Flavin and Kathryn...
Kerryman 4th At Dublin Horse Show
Now if you were watching the Dublin Horse Show on television yesterday evening you would have seen Tralee’s Anthony O’Regan flying the flag for...
Lunchtime Sports Update
ATHLETICS Rob Heffernan has announced his retirement from athletics. The Cork native broke the somewhat expected news after an impressive 8th place finish in this morning's...