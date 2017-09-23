Gerald Mc Kenna, Brisbane, Australia & late of Tullig, Castlegregory.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory tomorrow Sunday (Sept 24th) from 6.30pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory on Monday at 1pm.  Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.  Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired in lieu to Recovery Haven, Tralee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR