Georgie O’Callaghan RIP

FAI Chief Executive John Delaney has paid tribute to the late Georgie O’Callaghan.

Mr. O’Callaghan, founder of the Castleisland club, was one of the most well-known and respected figures in the sport in Kerry.

John Delaney has described him as a father figure of soccer in the Kingdom, adding that “legend is a word that gets thrown about too much, but Georgie was the epitome of one”.

Our soccer correspondent Padraig Harnett has been speaking about the huge impact Georgie O’Callaghan has had on the sport

Georgie O’Callaghan will be remembered later this year at a senior international match in the Aviva Stadium.