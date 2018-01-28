Georgette Paulus, Listry Cross, Killarney & formerly of Burnham, Dingle

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s funeral Home Castlemaine Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm – followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR