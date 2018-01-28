Georgette Paulus, Listry Cross, Killarney & formerly of Burnham, Dingle

Reposing at Flynn’s funeral Home Castlemaine Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm – followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin
Kerry County Council inviting submissions for Scéim Gaeilge Nua 2018 – 2021
Kerry County Council is preparing a new Irish language scheme under Scéim Gaeilge Nua 2018 - 2021. The purpose of the scheme is to provide...
Lunchtime Sports Update
TENNIS Roger Federer has claimed the Australian Open title. He beat Marin Cilic in the decider, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. It is the 36-year-old's sixth time...
William (Willie) Murphy, Trim, Co. Meath & formerly of Renard South, Caherciveen.
Funeral Mass for William (Willie) Murphy will take place on Monday (January, 29th) in St. Patrick's Church, Trim, Co. Meath at 10am. Burial afterwards...
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Dublin have opened their Division One Football League campaign with a win over Kildare. Brian Fenton and Dean Rock scored the goals...
