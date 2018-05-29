reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Wednesday from 6.30 to 8.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Clonkeen. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Gobnaits Cemetery, Ballyvourney.
George Fahy, Knocknabroe, Clydaha Valley, Clonkeen, Killarney
Over 8,000 bags of litter collected in Kerry County Clean Up
Over 8,000 bags of litter were collected in the Kerry County Clean Up this year. That's the highest ever tally in the seven years of...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The G-A-A have confirmed the dates, venues and throw in times for the first round of the All Ireland Football qualifiers. Last year...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures
Tom Hayes 14's Cup Final Fenit - Park @ 7.45 @ KDL John Joe Naughton 13's Shield semi-final Killarney Celtic C - Dingle Bay Rovers @ 6.30 John...
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after accident on N86 at Camp
A person has been airlifted to hospital after an accident on the N86 at Camp. The cyclist has been taken to Cork University Hospital with...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Mayo have been handed an injury boost ahead of their qualifier with Limerick on June 9th. Manager Stephen Rochford has confirmed that Lee Keegan will...