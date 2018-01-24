Genesis – The Definitive

Call to increase Kerry hospital bed numbers and develop community services
There's a call to increase hospital bed numbers in Kerry, and develop and adequately staff community care services. That's according to Industrial Relations Officer with...
Man charged with assault causing harm in Castleisland is remanded in custody
A man charged with assaulting a man in Castleisland causing him harm has been remanded in custody. 24-year-old Sean Lane of 51 An Caisleán Mór,...
Surfacing repairs works planned for Killarney streets
A Kerry County Councillor says surfacing repair works are planned for a number of Killarney roads. Independent Councillor Donal Grady claims some routes in and...
Weekend Sport, January 14th, 2018
Kerry V Cork in the Munster Senior Hurling League commentary from Mike O' Halloran. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/14-Jan-18_Match1.mp3
New Voices
New Voices - Presented by Sari Houlihan http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/NEW_VOICE.mp3
The Global Village January 23rd, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/23-Jan-18_TGV.mp3